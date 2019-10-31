ATHENS — On Wednesday, Parks Commissioner Richard Bean warned Athens Township Supervisors that the department is extremely short on funds.
At fault, Bean explained, is Spectrum/Charter Communications, for not paying the municipality its contracted franchise funds.
Bean explained that those funds account for more than half of the department’s budget.
“We’re going to be really short,” said Bean. “Spectrum has not made a payment yet this year. We did get one payment, but that was last year.”
“Now, I have to pay a franchise fee like everyone else in the township — $6.31,” he continued. “We aren’t getting it. This is something the attorney general should be looking at. We’ve got to light a fire.”
“This has been happening since March of last year,” said Bean. “It’s just taking too long to get things done.”
“We’re not getting anything done. I keep coming every month and talking about it, and we give it to (solicitor) John (Thompson) and nothing happens,” Bean said.
Supervisors agreed to ask Thompson about the progress on the matter, since he wasn’t at the meeting.
“If they’re not paying us, they’ve defaulted on our contract,” said Supervisor George Ballenstedt.
“We just can’t keep waiting,” Bean said. “We’re running out of money. They’re more than 50 percent of our revenue. They’re cheating us. They’re robbing us.”
Supervisors also expressed interest in bringing the state attorney general into the matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.