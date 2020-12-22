SAYRE — Like other businesses and organizations, the Sayre Elks Lodge 1148 has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic — but that didn’t stop the organization from stepping up this Christmas.
The Sayre Elks put on two charitable events in recent days, including donating Christmas gifts to the residents of the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center on Friday.
Members of the Sayre Elks Lodge as well as some community members donated enough gifts to give to 35 Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center residents.
Employees of the local health and rehabilitation center also pitched in to provide gifts for another 15 residents.
On Sunday, the Sayre Elks put on a drive-thru event where families in need could pick up a complete Christmas dinner kit at no cost.
The dinner kits included a whole ham, potatoes, corn, applesauce, rolls and cookies.
Elks members gathered on Sunday morning to package up the 50 dinner kits for families in need.
The Christmas dinner giveaway was made possible due to the Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant. The food was purchased at Ted Clark’s Busy Market in Waverly through the grant funding.
