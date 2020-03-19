HARRISBURG — The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) today took the first step in providing relief to Pennsylvania small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19 by authorizing the transfer of $40 million to the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to Senator Gene Yaw (R-23).
The approved funding transfer will ultimately be combined with existing funds in PIDA’s Small Business First Program, and will be used to supply zero interest loans to small businesses. Over $60 million for loans will be available to businesses with 10 or fewer full-time employees.
“This is a decisive effort that will help Pennsylvania businesses impacted by the coronavirus and the decline in consumer activity,” Sen. Yaw said. “We do not want businesses closing their doors for the long-term or people losing their jobs.”
Loans of up to $100,000 will be available to small businesses to use as working capital. Interest rates are being dropped from an estimated 3% to a 0%. Comprehensive guidelines for the program are still being worked on at this time. Along with a 0% interest rate, there will be no application fees and the terms will include no payments and no interest for the first year of the loan.
More details regarding this program and instructions for how small businesses can apply will be available as soon as they are established by PIDA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.