The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County is now 113.
Two thirds of the county’s cases are tied to nursing homes, and at least ten of the 15 deaths have taken place at Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Additionally, 86 people are in mandatory quarantine.
The number of recoveries has increased in recent days, as 39 people have recovered from the virus — including at least two Elderwood residents.
Chemung County has seen 105 confirmed positive cases, and the death toll is two.
Over half of the cases in the county (69) have resulted in recoveries, while three people are hospitalized.
Over 340,000 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 26,500 have died, accounting for over one third of coronavirus deaths in the United States.
Select businesses in New York, including construction, manufacturing and select retail using curbside pickup only are eligible to begin reopening on May 15.
In Pennsylvania, the number of positive cases in Bradford County is now 37 with two deaths, according to the State Department of Health.
Sayre has the most cases in the county, with 16.
The state has seen over 54,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and over 3,100 people have died.
Businesses in Bradford and 23 other counties are now able to begin reopening. Gov. Wolf announced that 13 counties will enter the “yellow phase” on May 15.
