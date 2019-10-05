SAYRE — More than $120,000 was raised for the Sayre House of Hope at the annual Guthrie Gala, making it the most profitable fundraiser to date and pushing the total raised to more than 1 million dollars over the past 12 years.
The Gala was held Sept. 14 at the Tioga Downs Event Center in Nichols and was attended by 320 guests. The title sponsor for the sold-out event was the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary.
“We are so happy to have been able to do this for the Sayre House of Hope. When the auxiliary was asked to serve as the title sponsor for this year’s Guthrie Gala, the members unanimously agreed, knowing the crucial need this meets for Guthrie’s patients,” said Kyle McDuffee, President of the Robert Packer Auxiliary.
The Sayre House of Hope is a residence that provides family-centered lodging to patients and their loved ones while receiving medical treatment at Guthrie.
Over 70 supportive sponsors and donors made this the most successful Gala to date.
“The funds raised from the Guthrie Gala help keep our doors open so we can continue to provide comfort and support to those families and patients in need of our assistance. We thank the many community sponsors who came together to make the Gala a success,” said Elizabeth Hibbard, Resident Manager of Sayre House of Hope.
Additional information regarding the Guthrie Gala can be found online at www.guthrie.org/gala.
