The COVID-19 virus was a factor in the death of two more Bradford County residents on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Bradford County has now lost 22 residents due to complications from the virus.
The county also added 44 confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,121. There are also 103 cases that are considered probable by the DOH.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added five more confirmed cases and has now seen 224 cases since March. There are also 10 probable cases. The Sayre ZIP Code leads the county in cases.
Athens added 16 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 147. There are also 14 probable cases.
Editor’s Note: Look for a complete COVID update in Friday’s Morning Times.
