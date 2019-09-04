SPENCER — Despite not meeting the required members needed for a quorum, the Joint Spencer Planning Board discussed the future of the board and the Land Use Commission Monday evening.
As an ongoing issue, finding volunteers for the planning board and other village committees has been difficult. For this reason, as the Village of Spencer Board discusses the creation of the new Village of Spencer Planning Board, they are considering making it a three-member board. This is the least number of members a board is allowed to have while still being able to conduct business.
At the next Village Board Meeting, which is taking place Thursday due to the Labor Day holiday, planning board members intend to attend and continue talks about the Land Use Commission. The Land Use Commission will be formed in order to scout out and investigate public opinion for land use laws or possibly a zoning board.
Certain members of the planning board and village board have voiced the opinion that using the Land Use Commission as a spring board into a Zoning Board and a Zoning Board of Appeals may be the most beneficial option for Spencer. Much discussion involved educating the public about the function of a zoning board.
The board expects negative feedback about creating zoning in Spencer. However, the members also stated that zoning is often misunderstood due to towns and cities with extensive zoning laws and regulations. What is intended for Spencer are a few, simple zoning laws meant to protect Spencer residents’ property.
The current planning board members intend to research more about land use and zoning in New York. Extensive information about zoning and related material is available on the New York state website for the Division of Local Government Services.
