SAYRE — High school can be a time when you discover what you truly love and want to do with the rest of your life. That was certainly the case for Sayre senior Alivia Bentley.
Bentley started doing musicals eight years ago and never looked back.
“I started doing musicals here when I was in fifth grade, so I’ve been here for a long time. Throughout the years it’s been really fun for me and I’ve found my passion. The arts are very important to me. Music is very important to me,” Bentley said.
Her time in the Sayre music and art programs has paid off as she will take her talents to the University of the Arts in Philadelphia where she will study musical theater.
“The musicals kind of prepared me for what I wanted to do and they helped me perfect my craft by singing, dancing, acting,” she said. “They’ve really helped me find my passion in life and gotten me to where I wanted to be.”
Bentley praised the Sayre High music program for getting her ready for the next step.
“The music program has been amazing. Mrs. (Karlie) Vaughn and Mrs. (Amanda) Gillette are some of my favorite teachers ever,” Bentley said.
Bentley was not only involved in musicals at Sayre High, she was also the president of the Class of 2021.
“It’s a lot of leadership, a lot of compassion and a lot of working with my class and my class officers,” Bentley said of her role.
Bentley is proud of the Class of 2021, which worked hard to make their time at Sayre High as memorable as possible — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really pulled together a great four years and we got to do a lot of stuff we didn’t think we were going to be able to do this year, like we did a homecoming ceremony, we did a prom and we are finally doing some senior stuff. I’m really excited about that,” she said.
The Class of 2021 has grown closer over the years, according to Bentley.
“It’s been a great four years. We’ve really grown as a family here and I couldn’t ask for a better class to be in. It’s really been fun,” said Bentley, who is the daughter of Ken and Sheila Bentley.
Bentley said the Class of 2021 is thrilled to be graduating in front of their friends and family — and inside the historic Lockhart Street Bowl.
“It’s amazing. I didn’t think it was going to be possible to come back here, so really just being here and being in the Lockhart Street Bowl, getting that graduation you kind of always wanted, it’s amazing. It feels unreal still,” she said.
Bentley and her fellow classmates will walk across that stage tonight and end their time as Sayre High School students, but they will be bringing some life lessons with them as they go out and make their mark on the world.
“Always stay humble and kind, and always give back to others,” Bentley said.
The Sayre High School Class of 2021 will graduate at 7 p.m. tonight inside the Lockhart Street Bowl.
