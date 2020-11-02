The Morning Times reached out to the major candidates in each of the state and federal elections that will affect our readers heading into Tuesday’s election.
Democrat Jackie Baker will take on incumbent Republican State Sen. Gene Yaw in the race for Pennsylvania State Senate District 23 on Tuesday.
Below are the complete answers that Baker gave to the questions sent out by the Morning Times:
What are your top priorities if you are elected?
1. Create good paying jobs, advance worker protections, stimulate the economic recovery in PA — (I’m) proudly endorsed by the AFL-CIO.
2. Provide access to affordable healthcare, save our rural hospitals, put a cap on the cost of life-saving prescription medicines (like insulin), provide more community services that treat mental health care and addiction
3. Invest in public education and childcare, upgrade public school buildings, provide teachers with the resources, tools, and the most up-to-date technology to prepare our students for the jobs of the future. I am an experienced public school teacher with a Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in education.
4. Protect our air and water, address the problem of lead and other contaminants in our water, invest in green infrastructure to upgrade our water and sewer systems providing jobs to Pennsylvanians.
5. Invest in PA’s infrastructure and create accessible public transportation.
6. Fix the upside-down tax system in which low-income people, middle-income people, and small businesses pay more taxes than wealthiest people and corporations.
When it comes to COVID-19, how do you balance the public’s health and safety AND the health of businesses in our communities?
1. Advocate for federal stimulus money to come to our people and small businesses.
2. Provide our small businesses with the money they need to make the adaptations and modifications necessary to safely stay open and keep their employees.
3. Provide personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves to businesses and schools.
There are a lot of Veterans in this district, what would you do to make sure the those Veterans get the healthcare and social services they need?
1. I am grateful to every veteran who has served our country, including my father and other family members. We must take care of them and provide them with everything they need.
2. Provide our veterans access to public transportation so they can get to appointments and jobs. This is a big problem for our veterans living in rural areas.
3. Provide them with the best healthcare and make it more easily accessible, including mental health services.
4. Give our veterans opportunities to receive job training, education, and assistance finding a good paying job.
5. Provide social programs for veterans that support their physical, mental, and emotional needs and help them successfully integrate back into civilian life.
When it comes to expanding reliable internet access in this district, what would you do to make sure that gets done sooner rather than later?
1. Access to affordable and available broadband internet and cell phone service is one of the most important needs of our district, especially in our rural areas, like the rural area in which I live where internet and cell phone service is sparse. Individuals, schools, and businesses need these services in order to be successful.
2. Some of the areas we need to focus on are accurately identifying areas where broadband is needed, providing programs for access to basic service for those in need, providing funding for building of internet infrastructure such as network hubs and running lines, and working with internet service providers to construct the last section of infrastructure which is bringing the internet to people’s homes.
Do you have a final message for voters before Tuesday’s election?
As a lifelong Pennsylvanian, the success, health, education, and prosperity of the people of this commonwealth have always been important to me. As an educator, serving my communities’ children and families has always been my top priority. I have always stood up for what is right and fair and I have always put people first.
For too long now, our PA Legislature has ignored the needs of the people and has left our citizens behind. According to a report by U.S. News, Pennsylvania ranked 41 out of 50 in the annual ranking of most livable states that looks at healthcare, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime & corrections, and natural environment.
Our local schools, farms, and businesses are struggling. The gasoline tax at the pumps is putting an added burden on our rural residents. People in our district feel ignored by the leaders in Harrisburg. It’s time to make Pennsylvania a healthier, safer, more equitable and more prosperous commonwealth. There is so much work to be done and I am ready to tackle the big issues that affect the everyday lives of all of our citizens.
I humbly ask for your vote for PA Senate District 23.
