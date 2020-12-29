SAYRE — A group of local restaurants and Guthrie’s Young Professionals Network are teaming up to provide free meal vouchers to students in need during this holiday break.
The vouchers will be provided to students in the Athens, Sayre, Towanda and Waverly school districts, according to a press release.
“The goal of the program is to help feed students in need who won’t have access to their school meal program while they are off for the holidays during these especially challenging times. Hundreds of children will be able to receive a meal during their winter break from this program,” the press release from Guthrie said.
Raya Wohltmann, owner of Callears BBQ said her team was happy to step up and help out during this Christmas season.
“If there was something we could do, we wanted to do that, to make sure kids were fed and they were happy and had a good winter break,” Wohltmann said.
Jennifer Parrish, of Parrish Family Deli, and Stormy Cassidy, of the Railhouse Restaurant and Taproom, both echoed that sentiment.
“Life is not a one-way street, so we are paying it forward where we can,” Parrish said.
“We are very fortunate to live in a community with such an amazing hospital. We thank all of our health care workers and are grateful to be a part of this project,” Cassidy added.
Guthrie praised the local restaurants for stepping up during the holiday season.
“Thank you to Callear’s BBQ, Parrish Family Deli, Railhouse, and Shores Sisters for partnering with Guthrie on this initiative.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.