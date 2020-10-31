TOWANDA — The Bradford County Commissioners announced a program on Wednesday that is designed to help businesses who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Small Business Support Program to assist businesses is being funded through County COVID-19 Relief Block Grant Program as authorized by the CARES Act which are specifically designated to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus and other infectious disease outbreaks.
The total funding available through the program is $200,000 for Bradford County businesses.
In an effort to streamline potential applications for the program Bradford County has formed a partnership with the Progress Authority who will serve as a clearinghouse for small businesses interested in pursuing the funds to ensure compliance with the program.
These funds are available for businesses that can demonstrate a disruption in services related to the Coronavirus Outbreak, having less than 50 full time employees as of September 1, 2020 and having been in business since September 1, 2019.
Eligible expenses include direct payments for rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, legal fees, supplies and advertising.
Qualifying small businesses with less than 15 employees may be eligible for up to $5,000.00. Small businesses with 15 or more employees may be eligible for up to $10,000. All expenses are capped at 90 days.
The full set of program guidelines can be found on the Progress Authority & Bradford County websites. For more information please contact the Progress Authority via email: cbpa@epix.net (preferred) or by telephone: 570-265-0937.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.