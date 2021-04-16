VAN ETTEN — To begin the most recent Town of Van Etten Board meeting, Supervisor George Keturi announced a few town community events for the upcoming weeks.
The Van Etten Clean Up day will take place on May 15 at the highway department from 8 a.m. to noon. Van Etten residents will need to provide proof of residency. Each household is allowed a drop-off equivalent in size to a pickup truck load or an 8-by-10 foot trailer.
Items that will not be accepted include wet paint or oils, appliances containing freon, large electronics, tires, hazardous or toxic waste, and bagged household garbage.
The Town of Van Etten Street and Road Cleanup will take place on Sunday, April 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. All volunteers are welcome to join the cleanup following Earth Day. Disposable gloves and garbage bags will be provided at the town hall, where all the garbage is asked to be brought.
The town’s pickup truck will remove the bags from along the road around 4 p.m. Redeemable cans collected separately will be donated to the local can drive.
Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom and Undersheriff Sean Holley attended last Thursday night’s meeting to connect with the Van Etten Board and residents. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Department is dedicated to protecting the rural areas of Chemung County, including Van Etten. The sheriff reported on the condition of the area’s law enforcement and the effect of several law changes.
One change Sheriff Schrom detailed was the legalization of smoking marijuana. Since smoking marijuana is now legal in all public places where regular smoking is permitted, the sheriff’s office cannot prohibit its use.
Sheriff Schrom did confirm that underage marijuana smoking is still illegal but that the penalties have decreased with marijuana’s legalization. Until more legislation passes, growing marijuana remains illegal as well. From his experience in law enforcement as an investigator, Schrom said he has seen marijuana act as a gateway drug to more hardcore drugs.
Schrom also addressed the bail reform law in New York which removes jail-time before trial for over 400 penal-law crimes. While this reform equalizes opportunity for those unable to pay bail, it has also tied the hands of law enforcement.
The sheriff stated that releasing offenders shortly after arresting them does not give them incentive to change and does not offer much protection to victims. He mentioned that they have recently arrested someone for the seventh time for the same crime because the offender is simply released after being arrested.
The sheriff and undersheriff’s visit concluded with their encouragement to stay connected to law enforcement. They recommended searching New York State’s penal law, including the bail reforms, in order to stay informed.
They stressed that the Sheriff’s Department is more than willing to answer questions and even arrange educational visits with schools. Citizens are encouraged to call the non-emergency number (607) 735-8600 if they notice anything suspicious. Remaining anonymous is an option for calls.
