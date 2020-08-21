SAYRE — Looking to stay competitive with a neighboring school district, the Sayre School Board agreed to raise the district’s sub rates for the upcoming school year during Monday’s board meeting.
The Athens Area School District raised its pay rates for substitute teachers at a school board meeting last week.
“We’ve held our substitutes at the same rate of pay for at least two years and it might even be three years at this point,” said Sayre Business Manager Barry Claypool. “We were made aware recently that another local district had increased their rates ... it’s important (to stay competitive) when you’re in close proximity and people may be applying several places for some jobs. We want to recommend increasing our rates to be similar to what the neighboring district’s rates are.”
Sayre will increase the rate for a daily sub from $100 per day to $120 per day. Substitutes who fully commit to work for the district will now earn $140 per day.
Claypool explained to the school board that the increase in sub pay will probably increase the sub budget by $50,000 this year — going from around $200,000 to close to $250,000.
The Sayre Area School District uses Employment Staffing Solutions for its substitutes.
