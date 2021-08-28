WAVERLY — The Waverly Central school board met on Thursday evening in its final meeting before students return to school on Sept. 9.
Director of Curriculum Liz McIntosh discussed four state-mandated plans for the district during the meeting.
The district’s Comprehensive Improvement Plan focuses on three key areas — providing an inclusive environment for students, ensuring the academic success of all students and providing opportunities for students to leave the district ready for college or a career.
The School Comprehensive education plan — which focuses on the middle school — is geared toward “providing more opportunities for staff development, professional growth and collaboration,” according to McIntosh.
One way the school is working to achieve these goals is through a program called “Pineapple Opportunities,” where if a teacher feels one of their lessons stands out, they will place a pineapple sticker on their door as a symbol of inviting their peers to sit in on the class.
The other plans were a Support Plan focused on literacy in kindergarten through fourth grade, and a Professional Development Plan.
All four were unanimously passed by the school board.
Two members of the senior class presented a plan for open campus at the high school.
If juniors and seniors meet certain qualifications, including a GPA over 80, taking three credits and a physical education credit, as well as parent approval, they will be able to leave at certain points during the school day.
The privilege can be revoked for poor grades or behavior.
“(Open campus) was a really positive thing for our school last year,” high school principal Matt Talada said.
The board also approved the 2021-22 tax warrant in the amount of $7,401,000.
Before the conclusion of the meeting, superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles touched on impending mask and vaccination mandates as the school year approaches and new New York Gov. Kathy Hochul takes office.
Hochul said she will institute a mask mandate and require unvaccinated students and staff to undergo weekly testing.
Waverly Central School District has asked Tioga County to provide a mobile testing unit.
“We’ll go from there,” Knolles said. “There’s a lot of moving pieces … We have a plan. We think it’s a solid plan. It’s based on our kids, our numbers, our school. But, there is a lot of time between now and when we start.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.