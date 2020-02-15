WAVERLY — Two more candidates will join the race for the Waverly Board of Trustees next month — calling into question a formerly uncontested race.
Incumbent Kevin Sweeney and newcomer Keither Correll announced on Friday that they would mount their own write-in campaigns for the three open two-year board seats.
Sweeney and Correll join Thomas Bellinger and Kyle Burns — of which the latter two filed petitions to be on the ballot before Feb. 11’s deadline — in the race for the three seats being opened by the expiring terms of Sweeney, Steve Burlingame and Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam.
Sweeney, a former Waverly High School teacher, will look to regain his post as he finishes his first term as a trustee while Correll brings experience in both construction and project management.
The board also has another open seat following the resignation of Keith Engelbert after he had moved out of the area. That position is set to be filled via appointment by Mayor Patrick Ayres.
The general election for the village board will be held on March 18.
