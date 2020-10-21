OWEGO — The Tioga County Board of Elections recently announced several options for residents to return their absentee ballots for the 2020 election.
“Concerned about sending your absentee ballot in the mail? You have other options. Tioga County voters can return their absentee ballots using any of the following methods,” the press release said.
The methods are listed below:
1. BALLOT DROP BOX: A clearly labeled and secure absentee ballot drop box is installed near the entrance to the Health and Human Services Building at 1062 State Route 38, Owego, NY 13827. This building houses the Tioga County Board of Elections and the Early Voting Center. The drop box is available for ballot drop-off until 9 p.m. on Election Night. Deposited ballots are collected daily by bipartisan election staff, and the box is continuously monitored by security cameras.
2. OVER THE COUNTER: Voters can drop off their voted absentee ballots directly at the Board of Elections, at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. week days, during the extended office hours on Oct. 20 and 22 (open until 7 p.m.), or any additional time the office is open for Early Voting.
Early Voting dates and times are listed below:
Saturday, October 24th: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 25th: Noon – 5 p.m.
Monday, October 26th: Noon – 8 p.m.
Tuesday, October 27th: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, October 28th: Noon – 8 p.m.
Thursday, October 29th: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, October 30th: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 31st: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sunday, November 1st: 9 a.m.– 2 p.m.
3. POLL SITE DROP-OFF: Voters can drop off their voted absentee ballots at any polling location on Election Day. Voters only dropping off absentee ballots may bypass any line and proceed to the table near the entrance that is marked with a sign indicating “Absentee Ballot Drop-Off.” The election inspectors at this table will accept and secure absentee ballots. When polls close on
Election Night, all absentee materials will be secured with tamper-evident seals and returned to the Board of Elections.
Election Day polling locations in Tioga County can be found on the Tioga County Board of Elections web page: https://www.tiogacountyny.com/departments/board-of-elections/.
“Remember that if you wish to vote by absentee for the 2020 General Election and you have not yet applied, the deadline is October 27 for applications by postal mail, electronic mail, phone, or online portal, but the USPS recommended applying no later than October 19 to guarantee timely delivery of ballots. You may apply in person at the Board of Elections up to close of business on November 2, the day before Election Day,” the press release said.
Any questions regarding absentee voting or other voting options in Tioga County can be directed to the Tioga County Board of Elections at 607-687-8261, or VoteTioga@co.tioga.ny.us.
