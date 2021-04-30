SAYRE — The Morning Times’ editorial team brought home some hardware from the 2021 Professional Keystone Media Awards which were announced on Thursday.
Outdoor columnist Steve Piatt was awarded first place in the Sports/Outdoor Column category for his “Still Out There” column that appears every other Thursday in the Morning Times.
In that same category, Morning Times Managing Editor Pat McDonald earned an Honorable Mention selection for three of his Nosebleed Section columns.
The Morning Times Live Stream team of McDonald and Kirk Luvison also earned an Honorable Mention honor in the Sports Video category.
“Earlier this year, nearly 2,600 entries were received from 117 news organizations. Entries — in 54 regular categories and eleven specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions — were judged by journalists in New York,” the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation said.
The Morning Times competes in the Multi-Day Publications, Under 10,000 circulation category.
