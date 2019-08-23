WAVERLY — While Waverly High School teachers and staff prepare for the first day of school on Sept. 5, principal Ashlee Hunt on Thursday discussed what the district was up to during the summer months and what was waiting for students when they returned in less than two weeks.
Firstly, Hunt kicked off with an update on how the 2018-2019 school year ended — with 890 Regents exams conducted over six days.
She also noted that 728 of the those 890 exams resulted in passing grades, which translates to 82 percent.
Hunt added that the district graduated 116 students in the last school year, and the district has an projected accountability rate of approximately 83 percent.
“That figure is not official until around December or so,” she said. “But we can figure it out to about where we think we’ll be.”
Hunt stated that the high school also had 33 students take career development or career technical courses, and 57 took dual enrollment courses.
Over July and August, 11 students went through online coursework with Waverly and BOCES teachers — which is still ongoing — and 44 students took Spanish I, with 39 passing, said Hunt.
Thirty-four students also participated in a shared driver’s education program with Spencer-Van Etten Central School District — all of which passed, the principal said.
Looking forward to next month, 450 students will be walking the halls of the high school this school year, and among the new courses this year are a drone technology course, which will be hosted at the high school, and agricultural mechanics, which will be located at the S-VE high school, said Hunt.
Throughout the district’s other programs:
• Approximately 70 students will utilize the district’s work-based learning program.
• Seven students will attend New Visions Academy.
• 69 students will attend BOCES half-day career technical programs.
• Four students will attend the STEM Academy through BOCES.
• 10 students will attend Freedom Academy through BOCES, including four seniors.
• 13 students will attend Phoenix Academy through BOCES, including two seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.