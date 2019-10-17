OWEGO — On Wednesday, Rep. Tom Reed announced a pair of USDA Rural Development grants toward the improvement of the county’s workforce development initiative and the examination of code enforcement operations.
A grant of $38,583 will go toward the second phase Tioga County Workforce Development Pipeline Strategy.
While the recently released phase-one study data began to paint a picture of the county’s employment needs, this newly announced funding will go toward the development of a plan to translate that information into actionable steps toward progress.
In short, the study illustrated a population that is both declining and aging-out of the workforce. Additionally, it highlighted gaps between employers’ needs, the skills of prospective workers and more.
The funding will help the county’s Economic Development and Planning personnel develop a plan to bridge that gap in order to position communities for renewal and economic stability.
“The discussion of workforce development is crucial in economic development and strategic planning,” EDP Director LeeAnn Tinney. “This phase of the plan will involve local economic development and workforce development organizations, as well as educational institutions and employers working cohesively to meet the common goal of labor supply and demand alignment.”
Reed also announced $58,200 to initiate a feasibility study with regard to existing code enforcement operations and options within the county.
The county’s ongoing efforts to meet an unfunded shared services mandate from the state have led to extensive discussion between municipal and county officials with how to potentially increase efficiency and save expenses when it comes to code enforcement.
In those shared services meetings, local government officials highlighted unique needs and circumstances within their respective municipalities — ranging from respect to local laws and frequency of inspection need.
Representatives were largely split on the matter, continually citing the need for a comprehensive feasibility study before agreeing to proceed with potential consolidation at the county level.
“We recognize that code enforcement is becoming increasingly challenging for rural communities,” said Tinney. “We also recognize that although the need for code enforcement is universal, each community is unique.”
“The study will provide valuable municipal input and will identify options to address local code enforcement operations,” Tinney added.
The study will be conducted in partnership with EDP as well as the Tioga County Council of Governments.
“We care about empowering our local governments to improve their operations and make sure they have the qualified workforce their communities need,” Reed said. “These grants will help Tioga County meet the needs of area employers and streamline code enforcement — both very important needs that we are proud to help with.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.