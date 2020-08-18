Sayre’s Elizabeth Porter, a Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) athlete that participates in the Bradford County program, was selected to be one of nine captains for the 2020 Virtual UNcathlon, taking place from Sunday, August 16 to Saturday, September 26.
The UNcathlon will feature a physical AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible) Challenge as well as a fundraising component that will unite individuals with and without intellectual disabilities to raise funds and awareness for nearly 20,000 Special Olympics athletes.
Porter, along with her co-captain Zane Paolini from Aerotek, will lead a team representing a region of the state that includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties.
Porter, 27, has been involved in Special Olympics for 17 years and has competed in athletics and bowling. She currently competes in Long Distance Running (LDR) and swimming. In 2018, Elizabeth had the honor of competing in swimming and serving as the Health Messenger for Team PA at the Special Olympics USA Games which took place in Seattle, Washington. She also serves as a Global Messenger (spokesperson for the movement), a Health and Fitness Coordinator, and an Athlete Leader Representative.
“Let’s shoot for the stars,” said Porter. “Let’s be the best at the AMRAP Challenge.”
“Let’s raise the most money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania and our local programs,” added Porter, who, with the assistance of her co-captain Zane Paolini, strives to ensure that the athletes have an incredible experience with Special Olympics and continue to train, compete, stay healthy, and become athlete leaders.
The Virtual UNcathlon model includes an AMRAP Challenge which encourages participants to execute 10 repetitions of 5 exercises as many times as possible in 10 minutes. These exercises include push-ups, squats, lunges, mountain climbers, and plank jacks. Participants can choose to join Porter’s team or one of the other eight unified regional teams to partake in this event.
Special Olympics Unified Sports, in which players with and without intellectual disabilities train and compete on the same team, allows athletes to engage in sports, create inclusion, socialize with peers and form new friendships. The UNcathlon seeks to create inclusion and acceptance through sport while raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics.
The UNcathlon is co-presented by Morgan Stanley and Aerotek, both of whom have been supporting this event for the last 4 years. Additional sponsors include: Mascaro; Clearview Federal Credit Union; Dollar Bank; ECI; and Julian Gray.
Participants can donate and join Elizabeth Porter’s team until September 26. For more information or to donate, visit www.uncathlon.org or call Jessica Kury at 724-375-7515, ext. 244.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.