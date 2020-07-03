WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly has announced its board meetings for the month of July. All meetings will be at the village offices at 32 Ithaca Street.
On Tuesday, July 7, the Planning Board will meet at 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 8, the Zoning Board of Appeals will meet at 4:30 p.m.
On Monday, July 13, the Board of Sewer Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, July 14, the Board of Trustees will have their regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, July 21, the Board of Water Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Finally, on Tuesday, July 28, the Board of Trustees will have a workshop meeting.
