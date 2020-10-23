With the 2020 election less than two weeks away, voters in Bradford County are preparing to cast their ballots.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mail in voting has accompanied traditional in-person voting as an option for all registered Keystone State voters.
Voters in the Commonwealth wishing to obtain a mail in ballot may do so online at www.votespa.com/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Mail-and-Absentee-Ballot.aspx.
Bradford County Election Director Renee Smithkors reminded community members that mail in ballots must be mailed inside both a white inner secrecy envelope and a pre-addressed outer return envelope that is signed. Both envelopes are sent to the voter with the ballot.
A voter’s declaration must also be submitted with mail in ballots.
Absentee ballots for eligible voters including college students, individuals whose work or vacation take them away from the municipality where they live, individuals with a physical disability or illness that prevents them from going to their polling place, members of the military or individuals who may have a conflict due to the celebration of a religious holiday can also be found online using the link above.
Voters must request both absentee and mail in ballots by 5 p.m. on October 27.
Pennsylvania voters may also vote early through mail in ballots by filing them at the Bradford County Election office located in the Bradford County courthouse.
As per usual, in-person polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Individuals can find their polling location at www.votespa.com/Voting-in-PA/Pages/Voting-at-a-Polling-Place.aspx.
Individuals can check their registration status online at www.pavoterservices.pa.gov/pages/voterregistrationstatus.aspx and find more information regarding the upcoming election at www.votespa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.