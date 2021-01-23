False information to law enforcement
Bruce Albert Hanby, 40, of Dushore, was charged with the misdemeanor for false identification to law enforcement officer, driving without a license, and exceeding 55 MPH in other location by 12 MPH.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 8:46 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, a trooper was monitoring traffic on Route 220 near the on ramp to Patterson Boulevard in North Towanda Township when he observed a car coming at a high speed.
Hanby was traveling at 66 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop on his white Chevrolet Camaro with a Georgia state registration. Upon making contact, Hanby told the trooper that he didn’t have his driver’s license with him but assured him that he was licensed out of New Jersey.
Hanby claimed that his name was James Williamson and that he was born on Nov. 8, 1980.
The trooper was unable to identify Hanby from what he told him and walked back to his car several times to verify the information.
The trooper ultimately asked Hanby to exit the vehicle and explained that he was the subject of a police investigation and that giving false information is a crime. He again asked for his real information along with his social security number.
Hanby stuck with his claims that he was James Williamson of New Jersey and stated that he did not know his social security number.
The trooper told him that he needed to verify his identity and whether or not he was a legally licensed operator.
After repeated attempts to identify Hanby with the provided information failed, he was detained for an investigation and brought to the barracks at PSP Towanda.
A fingerprint submission at PSP Towanda identified the operator as Bruce Albert Hanby, and indicated that he had a warrant for his arrest from police in Athens Township.
Hanby said that his driving privileges from New Jersey were truly suspended and that he gave them the fake identity because he didn’t want a ticket.
The trooper was able to confirm that Hanby’s license was suspended and had expired on Jan. 31, 2014.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
