WAVERLY — Organizers for the annual Tinsel-n-Lights holiday festival recently announced that they were canceling this year’s event due to COVID-19.
“The Tinsel-n-Lights committee has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Tinsel-n-Lights holiday festival in December due to safety concerns surrounding the Coronovirus pandemic. This popular holiday event will resume in December 2021,” a press release said.
Tinsel-n-Lights celebrated its 11th anniversary last Decemeber when the event featured a visit from Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, ice sculptures, live music and reindeer. Last year’s event also featured a tree decorating contest.
For more information on Tinsel-n-Lights, visit their Facebook page or email TinselnLights@mail.com.
“I think canceling Tinsel-n-Lights for this year is a very prudent thing to do. I think it’s a responsible thing to do. The community spread right now in our area is not good at all, obviously,” said Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres. “It’s unfortunate for families, especially the children. It’s very unfortunate, but we’ve got to look at public safety first.”
Ayres once again stressed the need for Waverly residents to use caution as the community looks to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We are already in the yellow zone and we need to get out of this ... the only way we are going to do that is to decrease our positivity rate. We see large gatherings can be spreading events and it’s not a good situation,” Ayres said.
The village was placed in the governor’s “Yellow Precautionary Zone” this week.
“Over the past ten days, parts of Tioga County have had 7-day average positivity rates above 4 percent, and cases per 100,000 and new daily hospital admissions have increased, meeting the metrics for a yellow zone designation,” the governor’s website explained.
Part of the rules under the yellow zone designation are as follows:
- Non-essential gatherings: Limited to 10 people maximum, indoors and outdoors
- House of Worship: 50 percent of maximum capacity
- Businesses: All are open
- Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining permitted, 4 person maximum per table; bars and restaurants close at 10 p.m.
- Additional restrictions based on Gov. Cuomo’s executive order dated Nov. 12 is that all gyms, bowling alleys and fitness centers shall cease operations and close to the public at 10 p.m. and cannot reopen until 5 a.m.
The Village of Waverly offices, located at 32 Ithaca Street, will be closed starting Monday at 1 p.m. each day. Staff will be available by telephone for the remainder of the normal workday to 4:30 p.m. Residents can utilize the outside drop box located at the Village Hall for payment of bills.
“It is critical that all people who live and work in the Village of Wavely take personal responsibility to help reduce the spread of the virus. We can all make a difference in keeping each other safe. Wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance and limit in-person gatherings,” Ayres said in a press release.
Ayres also said the entire community should step up to help stop the spread in order to help out the healthcare system and its frontline workers.
“The healthcare workers who are taking care of people who are ill, they are extremely stressed and the whole system is getting stressed so we really need to be mindful of the impact it has on everyone, not just someone who is individually sick, but how it impacts the whole system. It’s not a good situation,” Ayres said.
The village is also working with the Waverly Central School District, New York state and Tioga County to attempt to create additional testing options for the residents of the village, according to the press release.
“Our community has faced many challenges over the last eight months as a result of the COVID-19 virus. We have all made changes to our daily routines and sacrificed to help keep ourselves, our families and our neighbors safe,” Ayres said in the press release. “Some of us have lost loved ones. 2021 will be a better year. We need to keep going and do more now, so as to not waste all the hard work we have already done.”
