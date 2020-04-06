To celebrate Edna Goodwin’s birthday, her family is asking the community to shower her with cards.
She will be turning 103 years old on April 9.
Goodwin served in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II, and is Tioga County, PA’s oldest living veteran.
She was also a nurse at Soldiers and Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro.
Birthday cards and notes can be sent to Mrs. Edna Goodwin at 37 Central Ave., Wellsboro, PA, 16901.
