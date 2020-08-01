BEEMAN'S
Beeman’s Family Restaurant on Elmira St. in Athens Township has reopened for table service, following several months of only serving to-go orders, per the governor’s mandate.

 Ryan Sharp/Morning Times

Beeman’s Family Restaurant has served the Valley for over four decades, but the popular eatery was forced to temporarily close its doors in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did take-out for a few weeks,” owner Scott Beeman said. “Then we closed down for four weeks.”

“We had a lot of reliable customers,” Beeman said about the period when table service was prohibited.

When the restaurant reopened its doors at the end of May, patrons came back in large numbers.

“When we did open back up for table service, we were quite busy for a few weeks,” said Beeman. “The customers and the staff were excited to open.”

“It’s better than take-out only by far,” he added.

Now that customers can dine in again, the restaurant faces the challenge of socially distancing customers and increased sanitation measures, but Beeman says his staff is more than capable of performing.

In fact, he said things are not much different than they were before the pandemic.

“We’ve been protecting the public from food borne illnesses for a long time,” Beeman said.

“We’ve been here for 40 years,” he added. “It’s our responsibility to take care of our customers. We’re up to the task.”

Even though operations have picked up at Beeman’s, it is hard to predict what the future looks like.

“It’s just a strange environment,” Beeman said. “It continues to be that way.”

