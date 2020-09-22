Artwork submissions for Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) 8th Annual Members’ Exhibition are due this week. This exhibition is open to current, renewing, and new members of TAC.
Members may submit one work each, and submissions may include any original artwork that has been created by a TAC member as a single piece or edition. There is NO fee to enter. Become a member or renew your membership when you deliver your work for the exhibition. Entry forms are available.
Artwork drop-off is from Thurs., September 24, through Sat., September 26, and the show will open on Owego First Friday, October 2, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition will be on display from October 2 — 31, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.