LITCHFIELD — During the Litchfield Township supervisors’ meeting on Monday, planning board member Bill Allen gave a brief report on the opinion survey sent out to township residents.
Allen said that out of the 449 copies of the survey that were mailed out to Litchfield land owners, the planning board had received and counted 207 as of Monday night. This figures out to be a 46 percent return rate, which is also the percentage the township saw returned during their last survey in 2005.
Joy Drake, tax collector for the township, noted that some more responses had been received but had yet to be handed over to the planning board. Allen said those last minute submissions should push this survey’s return percentage over that of the 2005 survey.
“We’ll be up,” said Allen. “We’ll beat (the) last survey.”
Data from the survey responses is being entered into a database, which Allen said is nearly complete.
“I got everything in the database; everything but the comments — the comments take a little bit more time,” said Allen.
Once finished, Allen will have a slideshow to be reviewed by the planning board at their next meeting on May 18, as well as presented to the supervisors at their next meeting on June 7.
Of the 50 extra copies of the survey that were printed, Allen still has 40. He said they may choose to mail those to some of the addresses that were cut from the first round of mailings.
This survey was conducted to inform the planning board of the prevailing opinions in the township as they update the the town’s comprehensive plan.
Discussion turned to the town’s interest in converting two truck bays between the firehouse and township buildings into a conference room.
Since township meetings have outgrown the old meeting room, meetings have been held in the fire hall next door. Supervisor Fred Tiffany noted that the conversion of the two bays into a conference room would prevent any potential conflicts between schedules.
“We would have our own space,” said Tiffany.
Arguments were made as to how the township could and should go about financing the project and putting out bids for its construction.
Tiffany asked if they couldn’t break the project apart into smaller incremental projects that could be completed over time, but Supervisor Jim Drake was of the belief that the entire project must be bid on as a whole.
Tiffany made a motion to seek three estimates from three different local contractors to establish a ballpark figure for the project.
“As of right now we’re not putting it out for bid,” said Tiffany, “We’re just trying to figure out how much it’s gonna cost to know if we have to put it out for bid.”
