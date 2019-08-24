TOWANDA — Businesses located along the state Route 6 corridor between Towanda and Wyalusing will soon have access to grant funds to help with beautification projects along their streetscapes.
Endless Mountains Heritage Region Executive Director Cain Chamberlin said during the Bradford County Commissioners meeting Thursday that his organization is partnering with the Route 6 Alliance to provide approximately $240,000 in grant monies via the Route 6 Facade and Signage Program to Bradford and Wyoming counties.
“What this project does is essentially revitalize a lot of streetscapes on our main streets in the Route 6 corridor,” Chamberlin said. “This would provided funding for 50 percent of a project, or up to $5,000 per property.”
Chamberlin noted a similar program is wrapping up in the PA Wilds, and had a significant amount of success.
The funds could be applied to a number of different exterior projects, such as awnings, lighting, windows — almost anything pertaining to a business’s frontage.
“We would really like to see some of our streetscapes revitalized and give people the opportunity to get some funding to do that,” he said.
Chamberlin said the funding has been applied for, and representatives are looking for letters of support for the program, which the commissioners agreed to provide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.