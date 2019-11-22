SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council approved a budget on Wednesday that will keep taxes steady for the 10th straight year.

The council first unanimously adopted Ordinance No. 961 which established the 2020 millage rate at 10.37 mills, which is the same as it has been for the last decade.

The next unanimous vote approved the proposed spending plan that was presented last month. Council member Gene Cerutti was not present at Wednesday’s meeting.

The total 2020 budget for Sayre is set at $9,294,142, which is a decrease of $925,345 from the 2019 plan.

The 2020 spending plan breaks down as follows:

General fund — $5,294,972

UDAG fund — $240,250

Parking lot fund — $100,780

Sewer fund — $2,558,330

Capital reserve fund — $905,465

Liquid fuels fund — $194,345

There will also be no increase in sewer fees in 2020 after they increased from $137 to $141 per quarter this year.

In a letter to the council last month, Borough Treasurer Elizabeth Fice explained the process the borough went through to make sure there were no increases for next year.

“There were many challenges in preparing this budget, especially with the general and sewer funds. Major increases presented themselves in the areas of fuel, landfill fees, pension obligations, borough pack insurances and benefit costs for the general fund and infrastructure projects and debt service in the sewer fund,” said Fice. “We sharpened our pencils and tightened up all general fund expenditures as much as possible without having to cut any services.”

