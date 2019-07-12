WAVERLY — The reorganization of the Waverly School Board did not feature any shakeups, as longtime board president Parvin Mensch retained his title, as did board vice president Colleen Talada.
New board member David Ackland was also sworn in, but fellow newcomer Janel Golden’s official welcome will have to wait, as she was out of town and, as such, absent from Thursday’s meeting.
As for board committees, the following board members were appointed:
• Audit committee — Renee Kinsley, Kristi Zimmer and Golden.
• Special education committee — Cory Robinson and Jennifer Vaughn.
• Academic committee — Talada, Kinsley, Ackland and Golden.
• Policy committee — Talada, Robinson and Donald Mattison.
• CAPP Committee — Mattison, Robinson, Mensch and Ackland.
• Community Connections committee — Ackland and Golden.
There was, however, a “reshuffling of the deck,” as district Superintendent Eric Knolles put it, in the ranks of the district’s administrators.
Catherine Pichany, formerly the district’s athletic and transportation director, was transferred to the middle school as its principal.
Paul Vesci, who previously served as the district’s intermediate principal, is moving to the high school as an assistant principal, joining Ryan Alo in that role while Alo increases his focus on the district’s work-based learning program.
Knolles cited Pichany’s and Vesci’s backgrounds as key reasons for the moves, explaining that Pichany has a background in elementary education that makes her a good fit at the middle school, and Vesci’s high school background makes him a prime candidate to join the high school.
“It’s just about making the right fit for everyone,” Knolles said.
