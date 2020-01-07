ATHENS TOWNSHIP — On Monday, Athens Township Supervisors held their reorganizational meeting for 2020.
Kirstie Lake was reappointed as chairwoman for another one-year term, while George Ballenstedt was reappointed as vice chairman for another one-year term.
Robin Smith was reappointed as board secretary.
Susan Seck was reappointed as director of public works for 2020.
Attorney John Thompson was again hired to represent the township this year, at a rate of $110 per hour.
In addition to the above appointments, supervisors approved paid holiday and sick day schedules, along with time-off policies for non-uniform employees.
Supervisors approved a resolution stating that any supervisor shall be authorized to perform any duties pertaining to township affairs, whether administrative, road work, etc.
The board’s next meeting is slated for Jan. 29 at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.