While details are unclear regarding the exact prevalence of the Novel Coronavirus in China, the New York State and Pennsylvania Departments of Health announced that they are following the situation closely.
Two suspected cases in Broome County were tested at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, GA, but county health officials reported Tuesday that the results came back negative.
Statewide, NYSDOH reported Tuesday that samples from 10 individuals had been sent to CDC for testing, and while three were still pending, seven were found negative.
“While we continue to closely monitor the spread of this novel coronavirus, I have directed our Department of Health to continue communicating with and providing updates to our local communities, healthcare providers, colleges, universities and New York companies with locations or business interests in China,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “My message to New Yorkers is: take this coronavirus seriously, take proper precautions, stay informed, but also feel confident that our health department and this administration are prepared and ready.”
Cuomo also said that DOH, Port Authority and New York City are working with CDC on passenger screening protocols.
“This virus is being carefully monitored at federal, state and city levels to ensure the public’s health and safety, and while awareness is important, the current risk to New Yorkers is low,”
NYS Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. “People who have traveled abroad recently and have symptoms that mimic the flu should see their doctor.”
Pennsylvania’s DOH has also been closely monitoring the outbreak, and officials said the department frequently exercises and prepares for potential infectious disease outbreaks.
Pennsylvania officials noted that the most at-risk people are those who have traveled to the Wuhan area of China.
The World Health Organization explained that common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.
In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and death.
WHO officials offered standard recommendations to prevent infection spread — regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs; and avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing and sneezing.
CDC officials have explained that Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses — some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals, including camels, cats and bats.
Many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting the virus likely emerged from an animal source, CDC officials said.
Due to its similarity to MERS and SARS, CDC said this outbreak is at “very low risk” of being spread from products or packaging from China, as coronaviruses are “generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets.”
