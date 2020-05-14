HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced last Friday that additional Driver License and Photo License Centers in yellow phase counties will reopen, adhering to restrictions on work and social interaction set by Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
These re-openings are in addition to those previously announced on May 7, 2020. The following Driver License Centers reopened with limited services on Saturday:
Bradford Driver and Photo License Center, 68 Chestnut St, Bradford;
Clearfield Driver and Photo License Center, Clearfield Mall, 1800 Daisy Street. Unit 380, Clearfield;
Meadville Driver and Photo License Center, 16942 Patricia Drive, Meadville;
Mercer Driver and Photo License Center, 519B Greenville Road, Mercer;
Monroeton Driver and Photo License Center, 60 Chiola Lane, Suite 101, Towanda;
New Castle Driver and Photo License Center, 973 Old Youngstown Road, New Castle;
Punxsutawney Driver and Photo License Center, 547 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney; and
Rockview Driver and Photo License Center, 812 West College Avenue, Pleasant Gap,.
Hours of operation at the above locations will be Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be designated times for customers 60 years or older.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.