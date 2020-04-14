SAYRE — The scholarship application deadlines for scholarships administered by the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers have been reset in light of the COVID-19 virus.
“The Community Foundation coordinates many of its scholarships with the school districts guidance offices. We will continue that coordination,” a press release said.
For specific deadlines and instructions and assistance on CFTT administered scholarships contact your school district guidance offices.
The CFTT has reset the Guthrie Federal Credit Union Scholarship and the Rockman’s Tuxedo Shop-Babe & George Tymoski Scholarship deadlines for Friday, April 17, 2020. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Email your applications to info@twintierscf.org or mail to CFTT 104 W. Lockhart St., Sayre PA18840. If mailed, applications must be received no later than April 17th. There will be no walk-in applications accepted.
“CFTT is grateful for the work that the guidance offices are doing in our school districts to ensure that deserving students are receiving our community’s support from local donors and their legacies.” said Suzanne Lee, President.
The Community Foundation serves Bradford, Potter, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga County, NY. It is a purely public charity, incorporated as a non-profit, that has been granted 501©(3) status by the IRS.
The CFTT establishes endowment funds from contributions of many individual citizens, corporations, other foundations, other charitable organizations and government agencies for philanthropic purposes. As the endowment funds grow, the earnings from these funds are used to make grants to meet identified community needs or fulfill the desire of the donor. Donors can even make recommendations to the CFTT of the charitable organizations to receive grants.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Community Foundation or in establishing a fund can contact the organization by any of these methods: telephone — 570-888-4759; email – slee@twintierscf.org or website — www.twintierscf.org.
