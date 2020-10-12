Sayre Area School District will be closed on Monday, October 12, after it was announced that a staff member at H. Austin Snyder Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
A staff member at the high school was also exposed to COVID-19, according to a district official.
“I know that this news is concerning,” Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said in a statement. “Please understand that we have prepared for this and the appropriate steps are being taken by SASD staff and supporting agencies. We will continuously assess the situation, maintain contact with the PA Department of Health, the Rapid Response Team, and keep our school community updated as we receive guidance and additional information.”
The closure was recommended by the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education, as Bradford County’s transmission rate has been deemed “substantial.”
“This closure will allow public health staff the necessary time to complete case investigations and contact tracing,” Daloisio’s statement said. “Additionally, this will provide the necessary time for the SASD Administration to monitor the situation and make decisions on the next steps based on current data.”
Daloisio said further information would be announced on Monday.
Contact tracing is currently underway, and students and staff members that need to quarantine will be notified.
The district had previously announced preparations in case it would have to move to a hybrid-learning model.
There have been a total of 76 cases of COVID-19 in the Sayre Zip Code.
Towanda Area School District closed after someone contracted COVID-19 several weeks ago, before reopening later that week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.