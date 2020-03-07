Driving under the influence
SAYRE — An Athens woman is facing DUI-related and drug possession charges following an incident on Dec. 30, 2019 in Sayre.
According to borough police, April Lynn West, 42, was charged following a traffic stop on South Elmer Avenue.
West was issued a summons to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on April 24.
Drug possession
SAYRE — A 28-year-old Sayre man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that occurred on Feb. 28 in Sayre.
According to borough police, Tyler Rodney Wright was charged after officers responded to a Fulton Street residence for a report of a PFA violation.
Wright was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on April 14.
