ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Tioga, Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to a term of three months to 23 months in the Bradford County Jail in connection with a drug arrest that occurred in Athens Township last May.
Roger D. Hurd, 23, was originally charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, a first-degree felony, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Athens Township Police, Hurd was seated in the driver’s seat of a black, two-door sedan with two passengers on May 30, 2019 when an officer arrived at the Walmart parking lot.
There was no inspection sticker on the car which had a Pennsylvania registration plate, according to police. Hurd explained they were waiting to pick up a friend at the Microtel, which is next to Walmart.
Police explained Hurd was “making furtive movements and appeared very nervous” when speaking with the officer.
As the suspect was getting out of the car, the officer observed Hurd put something in a small compartment to the left of the steering wheel, the affidavit states.
Hurd then dropped a hypodermic syringe on the ground as he pulled up the shorts he was wearing, police said. The suspect was then patted down and had a scale in his shorts.
The officer retrieved the item from the compartment of the car and discovered it was “a plastic baggie containing a white crystal substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamine, which weighed in at 3.9 grams.
Following his incarceration, Hurd will be under probation supervision for a term of 24 months. He will also have to pay fines of $3,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.