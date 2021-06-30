WILMOT TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man is being treated for injuries sustained in a crash in Bradford County on June 13.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 33-year-old Derek Lewis was driving a 1993 Kenworth W-900 truck east on Quicks Bend Road in Wilmot Township when he allegedly failed to navigate the left-hand curve of the road around 1:30 p.m.

The truck left the north side of the road and hit a guide rail and tree, which caused the truck to land in a ditch, said police.

Lewis was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for treatment and his condition is still unknown.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

