District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
SENTENCED
Sarah Maryott, 21, of Monroeton was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months and fines of $1300.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Retail Theft, a summary offense. Troopers Peter Lakkis and Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maryott following investigations of incidents that occurred in Athens Township on May 29, 2019.
Lorrie Parsons, 48, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 25 months to 60 months and fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Chief Randy Epler and Sergeant David Lantz both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Parsons for the offenses occurring on Nov. 29, 2018 and Dec. 12, 2018.
Newell Turkow, 29, of Binghamton, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months and fines of $1000.00, restitution of $1098.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Thomas Van Fleet of the Athens Township Police arrested Turkow for the offense occurring on Dec. 17, 2016.
Zachary Calello, 20, Freeland, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug related), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Calello following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on November 14, 2018.
Barbara Douglas, 45, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months and fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Child in car, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Douglas following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 12, 2019.
Maynard Brown, 59, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Tier I), a misdemeanor. Trooper Robert Borkowski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Aug. 20, 2018.
Molly Shulas, 75, Ulster, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of three months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Shulas for the offense occurring on June 16, 2019.
Kevin Campbell, 44, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months, 18 days to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1250.00, restitution of $29,875.22, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months. A Bradford County Judge made Campbell’s sentences concurrent to Campbell’s sentences in Clinton County; for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, three counts of Home Improvement Fraud, misdemeanors of the first degree, and Theft by Deception, a felony of the third degree. Officer Nathan Ross and Officer Steven Burlingame both of Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer John Fedorchak and Officer Denny Slater both of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Campbell for the offense occurring on Jan. 15, 2019, Jan. 4, 2019, April 23, 2019, and April 12, 2019, and Trooper Nathan Lewis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Campbell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on March 15, 2019.
Alex Rivera, 36, Souderton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months, 29 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $2000.00. Rivera will also Register as a Sexual Offender for his lifetime; for the offense of Indecent Assault, (minors), a felony of the third degree. Trooper Nate Lewis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rivera following investigation of an incident that occurred in Albany Township in 2007-2009.
Billy Bledsoe, 36, Laceyville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 months, 29 days, and fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Obstruction of Law of other Government Function, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bledsoe following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Feb. 26, 2019.
Dalton Deitrich, 20, Canton, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs for the offense of False Reports to Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Shaun Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Deitrich following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Nov. 24, 2018.
Joseph Naugle, 34, Troy, was sentenced to Incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 27 months to 84 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs for the offense of Theft, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Sean Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Naugle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on April 6, 2019.
Ashley Larrabee, 21, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 17 months, 29 days, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Larrabee following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on April 13, 2019.
Kregory Johnson, 21, of Rome was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days (flat), plus Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months after County Intermediate Punishment; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Johnson was sentenced for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and fines of $1500.00, plus court costs. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 2, 2019.
Tammy VanDyke, 48, Sayre, was sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 56 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $350.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department arrested VanDyke for the offense occurring on May 8, 2019.
Lisa Johnson, 25, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, and fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense occurring on Dec. 23, 2019.
John Lochner, 38, of Towanda was sentenced to Incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 36 months, consecutive to his original parole sentence of four to 23 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug related), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Lochner was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Lochner pleaded guilty. Trooper Joseph Pericci of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lochner following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Dec. 7, 2018.
