SAYRE — A pair of COVID-19 cases at Sayre High School have caused the administration to go to virtual learning and pause high school sports.
An e-mail sent to parents said, “As a result and to exercise an overabundance of caution, SHS will remain in the remote instructional model for the remainder of this week.”
The district states that those who need to quarantine have been notified, but that school will be virtual for the rest of the week to provide time to complete case investigation and conduct additional contact tracing with the Department of Health as well as cleaning and disinfecting.
Sayre High School will resume in-person instruction on Monday, Feb. 8. In the meantime, all Sayre High School extracurriculars and sports are paused.
The sporting events impacted are tonight’s already-rescheduled home basketball game against Canton and wrestling match against Loyalsock; Friday’s basketball game against Northeast Bradford; and Saturday’s wrestling match against Towanda. A basketball game between Sayre and Blue Ridge on Saturday had already been canceled.
