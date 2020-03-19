WELLSBURG — The Village of Wellsburg Board met last Wednesday evening for their usual meeting, but the group also discussed water laws for an hour before going into the regular agenda.
After the water shutoff days, the village has been accepting payment of water bills and turning water back on for residents outside of office hours. This has led to late hours and inconvenience for village employees. At the 5 p.m. meeting Wednesday evening, the village board discovered that the law requires that payments be made during office hours.
The water shutoff takes place on a Wednesday morning each month, meaning that late payments can be made Wednesday or Thursday afternoon during office hours, and shutoff water can be turned back on.
Chemung County sent the village board a document regarding the coronavirus or COVID-19. The document outlines responses and action expected by the village should an issue arise. The village is offering this document to anyone who wants it. The FOIL fee would be smaller if the document is requested by email which is how the board recommends requests.
The Lowman Crossover will not be closed for construction until early-to-mid May, but construction is still expected to finish by November 30, 2020. Trustee Matthew Holmes related that the fire department has made preparations for the bridge closing. Trucks and vehicles will be stored in different places in the village for convenient access even with bridge closings.
Mayor Deborah Lewis closed the meeting by reminding everyone that voting is open on Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. at the fire hall.
