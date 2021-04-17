Criminal mischief investigation
Pennslyvania State Police in Sullivan County are investigating an incident in which anti-freeze had been poured into a tractor’s oil tank.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to 7 Bennetts Road in Elkland Township on April 6. There, the victim reported that he left his Massey Ferguson farm tractor on the side of Norton Road in Elkland Township, and discovered that anti-freeze had been poured into the oil tank when he returned the next morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Laporte.
DUI
A Waverly woman faces DUI-related charges after Sayre police said they spotted her vehicle crossing the center line twice in the area of Oneida Street, and then nearly hit the side of the Cayuta Street bridge shortly after 11 p.m. on Feb. 27.
According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old Chelsea Mae Darling was stopped on Cayuta Street, where police noticed the smell of alcohol, blood shot and glassy eyes with dilated pupils, and her lethargic demeanor. Darling showed signs of impairment during standard field sobriety testing before she was taken to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a blood draw.
Darling was charged with misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely – first offense, misdemeanor DUI – alcohol – .16% or higher, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7.
Assault
A Waverly man faces felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary public drunkenness charges after Sayre police said he entered Kelly’s Pit Stop and sucker punched the DJ who was doing trivia there on March 27.
According to the criminal complaint, police were able to catch up to 38-year-old Seth T. Wheatley at 1882, where he came out with his hands together and told police “I did it, arrest me,” although he wouldn’t calm down and tell police what happened. Police noted that he appeared “very intoxicated” with blood shot eyes, slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol. The DJ ended up with a closed fracture of the right orbital and required three stitches to close a cut above his eye.
Wheatley was arraigned on April 5 and taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail, but was released on bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.
DUI
A Lockwood woman faces DUI charges after Sayre police saw her 2005 Hyundai Elentra hit and go over a curb in the area of the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart while negotiating a left turn while traveling north.
According to the criminal complaint, 47-year-old Donna C. Brown initially sat with a blank stare after police stopped her on Spring Street and asked for her documents, while a smell of alcohol emanated from the vehicle. Police noted that she had glassy, blood-shot eyes and was incoherent when she tried to speak. Brown performed poorly on field sobriety testing before undergoing a blood draw at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
She was charged with felony DUI of alcohol or controlled substance, DUI – alcohol – .16% or higher, summary disregard traffic lane, summary careless driving, and summary violation sound level related to a loud exhaust on her vehicle.
Police noted that Brown has another DUI charge currently in the court system.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 7.
