NICHOLS — Governors from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut joined together in temporarily shutting down “non-essential” businesses in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Bars and restaurants will become takeout-only and businesses from movie theaters and casinos to gyms and beyond were set to be shuttered Monday night throughout New York, New Jersey and Connecticut because of the coronavirus, the states’ governors said.
The governors said essential businesses such as supermarkets and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m. Monday, though all non-essential businesses must close in New Jersey and Connecticut. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is “strongly encouraging” non-essential businesses to close in New York after 8 p.m.
In addition to the closures, the governors said that crowds will be limited to 50 people effective at 8 p.m.
It’s unclear when business will return to normal.
Tioga Downs formally announced its temporary closure, which is tentatively expected to run through the end of the month.
“As we prepare and navigate through this uncertain time, we will continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and other medical and government authorities,” said a Tioga Downs statement. “We also encourage people to follow guidance from the CDC and the WHO, as there is a lot we can do to help prevent the spread of this virus. We will continue to support any efforts that will protect the health and well-being of our communities.”
