TOWANDA — Several Valley individuals who were arrested as a result of a massive drug bust across the Valley that led to over 20 people being charged were recently sentenced or pled guilty in court, according to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office.
Specifically, the following people were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas:
• Miley DelaCruz, 27, of Waverly was sentenced to state prison for 12 to 60 months and fines of $2,500 plus court costs for possession with intent deliver methamphetamine, which is a felony offense.
• Candice Chase, 37, of Spencer was sentenced to county jail for three months to 23 month, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months and fines of $1,000 plus court costs for the offense of possession with intent to deliver Suboxone, which is a misdemeanor.
• Terri Finnerty, 47, of Athens was sentenced to county jail for 12 days to 12 months, and fines of $500 plus court costs for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, which is a misdemeanor.
Additionally, The DA’s office noted that Billie Jo Lantz, 29, of Sayre recently pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver, which is a felony offense. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13.
The aforementioned individuals were part of an operation led by the Bradford County Drug Task Force that resulted in the arrests of 26 people.
The investigation spanned seven months and included assistance from the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and officers from the police departments of Sayre, Athens Borough, Athens Township, Pennsylvania State Police, New York State Police and Elmira Police, as well as the Sheriff’s offices of Tioga, Broome and Chemung counties in New York. The operation was conducted from November of last year to May of this year.
