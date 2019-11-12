ALBANY — A piece of proposed legislation in the New York State Senate would authorize inmates in correctional facilities to cast votes in upcoming elections.
It is sponsored by Sen. Kevin S. Parker, D-Brooklyn, and co-sponsored by Sen. Julia Salazar, D-Brooklyn.
Senate documents explain that the bill would “require the department of corrections and community supervision, in collaboration with the state and county boards of election, to establish a program to facilitate inmate voter registration and voting.”
“The African-American and Latin-x citizens in our communities are the predominant demographic targeted by the archaic law of disenfranchisement and preventing those with felony convictions from voting is a maneuver to disempower black voters,” Senators said in justification of the bill. “If an incarcerated individual can be counted as a whole person in the census, then why can’t their vote be counted in an election?”
“All New Yorkers should be able to exercise their foundational American right of voting, and their vote should count in the county where they previously resided,” the senators said. “This bill aims to help fight felony disenfranchisement in New York State and facilitate an easier transition back into society.”
If adopted and signed into law, the proposal would require correctional facilities to provide “a mechanism for voting, including, but not limited to, absentee ballots.”
The legislation is currently in the state Senate’s Rules Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Salazar.
