SOUTHPORT. – Beginning Monday, July 6, Guthrie’s Southport office, located at 1336 Cedar Street in Elmira, N.Y., will have the following expanded hours:

Office hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

Lab hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

The office will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. To make an appointment, call 607-734-3929.

