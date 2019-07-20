ATHENS — The Athens Business Association’s eighth annual street fair is back in action today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street after thunderstorms forced the event to wrap up early on Friday.

Today’s activities include live music, a dunk tank fundraiser for the Athens basketball team, a scavenger hunt by Basil E. Bacorn Books, Arts and More, games from the Athens United Methodist Church and a chicken barbecue held by the borough fire department.

Dozens of vendors will also be available selling their wares and food, and a bounce house will be set up for kids. Additionally, a rummage sale will benefit the hometown heroes veterans banner program, and an Athens Rotary book sale will benefit the Athens Area School District English Department.

