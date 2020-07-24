WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Bradford County Correctional Facility has lifted its coronavirus-related lockdown for all but one inmate, according to county officials.
A female inmate remains in quarantine as the jail awaits the results of a second COVID-19 test.
According to Bradford County Chief Clerk Michelle Shedden, who serves as the jail’s public information officer, the female inmate initially tested positive, but officials suspected the result could be a false positive since she has been in the jail for a year.
Officials are also waiting on testing results for one employee.
The jail went on lockdown two weeks ago after a former inmate, who had stayed at the jail for 30 days before transferring to a rehabilitation facility on June 29, tested positive for COVID-19. The jail was notified about the positive test on July 8, prompting a quarantine of inmates and mass testing of inmates and staff. A retest of that former inmate, identified as a young man, has since come back negative, according to Shedden.
As a precautionary measure, the jail quarantines inmates for 14 days upon arrival. Inmates must also have their temperatures taken and undergo a visual check three times a week, while employees are required to have their temperatures taken every day before starting their shifts.
In March, an inmate from outside of the region tested positive for COVID-19. He had admitted to police that he had previous exposure to the coronavirus upon his arrest, and was kept in quarantine after arriving at the jail.
That positive case was reported along with another of one of the jail’s medical providers through PrimeCareMedical, Inc. out of Harrisburg. The provider tested positive after meeting with multiple inmates, who were then closely monitored.
