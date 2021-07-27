TROY — Towanda High School graduate Torrah Dughi was crowned the 2021 Troy Fair Queen at the 145th Troy Fair Queen Pageant in an opening ceremony for the fair on Sunday, which included a ribbon cutting.
She also won the Kirsten Bagley Memorial Scholarship, a $150 award that is based on the contender’s application and written essay for the Troy Fair Queen.
Canton native AuBree Route was named the 1st Alternate and Troy native Meredith Cole was named the 2nd Alternate.
Cole also had the honor of being named the pageant’s Miss Congeniality and the People’s Choice winner.
The pageant and ribbon cutting ceremony took place under the pavilion in the Lower Meadow to commemorate the official start of fair week.
Shane Wilber welcomed everyone to the event and invited the Troy Fair’s board, junior board and visiting dignitaries onto the stage.
To start things off, 2019 Troy Fair Queen Dawcin Young and 2020 Troy Fair Queen Raegan Braund cut the ceremonial ribbon, which led to great applause from the audience.
The singing of the National Anthem was performed by 2018 Troy Fair Queen Cheyenne Bastian-Brown.
The 2021 Troy Fair Queen contestants were introduced one by one as they walked to the stage and took their seats in front of an excited audience.
“Doesn’t every Bradford County girl dream of being the Troy Fair Queen?” asked Dughi. “Not for the crown or even the free food, but for the priceless memories.”
Dughi is a biology major at Mansfield University, where she hopes to become a dermatologist.
The Troy Fair helped her discover her passions for animals and agriculture since she had shown 4-H animals there in the past.
“I was raised with the ideals that I should appreciate the things given to me and give back,” she said. “It is my turn to give back to not only my fair, but to my community.”
She also hopes to create a non-profit animal rescue organization in the future.
Route said that she would like to be a role model for kids who want to learn about the Troy Fair Queen pageant program and the agricultural industry.
“I want to teach people how the Troy Fair is more than just a yearly event with carnival games and rides,” she said. “It’s also a fair of agricultural opportunities for all ages.”
Route will enter 11th grade at Canton Junior-Senior High School in the fall and will show dairy cattle and a market hog at this week’s fair.
In the future, she wants to become an agriculture education teacher.
Meredith Cole gave an enthusiastic speech of anticipating the fair every year and the excitement it brings her.
“Imagine with me, we have been waiting two full years since the last fair,” she said. “Oh how I have missed it. I bet you have too.”
She also spoke of how her family has been involved in the fair’s agricultural aspects for 55 years.
“It’s in my blood, it’s tradition and I love the Troy Fair,” she said.
Cole will enter 11th grade this fall at Troy Junior-Senior High School and she’s involved with the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team.
She desires to attend Cornell University and become a veterinarian.
The 2019 and 2020 Troy Fair Queen had the opportunity to give their farewell speeches that evening.
“This is the last time I will wear my crown and sash, but I will forever take pride serving the county and advocating for agriculture,” said Young.
Her favorite memories as queen included a trip to Harrisburg for the Farm City Day, an event for inner-city children to learn about agriculture, volunteering at a drive-thru food pantry at the fairgrounds last July and competing in the Pennsylvania Fair Queen Contest in Hershey.
She even gave words of advice to the incoming 2021 Troy Fair royalty.
“Treasure your time as a queen and make the most of every moment,” she said. “You’ll be tired and stressed this week, but it will also be the happiest week of your life.”
Braund said that the fair has always been her home away from home and that the pandemic did not stop her from conducting her role as Troy Fair Queen.
“The last two years had unexpected twists and turns, but I decided to make the most of it, just like our community did,” she said. “I was proud to be the queen.”
Some of her favorite memories was the Milk Mania Day where she enjoyed watching the kids learn about dairy and give their best moos in the Moo Off Contest.
She thanked Queen Coordinator Samantha Lantz, her friends, family members and the local community for all of their support.
“This program has helped shape me so much,” she said. “I will cherish this experience and all of its memories forever.”
